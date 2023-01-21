Defense Minister Reznikov: Ukrainian tank crews begin training on German Leopard 2 tanks as discussions about their delivery continue Saturday, January 21, 2023 12:40:00 PM

Even though the meeting of Ukrainian representatives with Western allies in Ramstein ended without news about the delivery of tanks to Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov promised "continuation".

US President Joe Biden said, in response to a question whether he supported the idea of Poland sending German tanks to Ukraine, that Kyiv would receive all the necessary assistance to fight the Russian army.

Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, said in an interview with Suspilne that the training of the Ukrainian military will begin soon in the UK, the only country which promised to deliver tanks to Ukrainian Army.

"The crews of heavy artillery systems are already training and in the near future tank crewman will also join," the Ukrainian ambassador promised.

According to Prystaiko, the training "will not take much time," because, as British instructors note, the Ukrainian military are motivated and learn very quickly.

"When we train infantrymen here – you know, we have already trained 10,000, and since the beginning of the new year we have started another 20,000 – it takes five weeks. It is difficult to say how many tankers will need to be trained - especially since these are artillerymen, mechanics, and commanders, "the ambassador said.

According to the diplomat' estimates, Ukrainian tank crewmen will complete the training "in a month and a half."

"If necessary, the training will continue as it used to be," he added.

According to the ambassador, the Challenger 2 tanks are also already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine.

At the same time, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that, even though agreements on the supply of German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine have not yet been reached, Ukraine has agreed to train its tank to operate these tanks.

"We have a breakthrough - this is an opportunity for countries that own Leopards to start training missions, courses for our tank crews. We will start with this and then we will move on, " the Ukrainian Defense Minister said in an interview with Voice of America.

He also noted that he is optimistic about the future deliveries of German tanks to Ukraine. According to Reznikov Berlin will come to this decision "calmly after holding its own internal consultations."

Reznikov also wrote on Twitter that he had a "frank" discussion with the new German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

"We had a frank discussion on Leopards 2. To be continued," Reznikov said.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the participants of the meeting in Ramstein failed to agree on the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

