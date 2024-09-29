Denmark and Ukraine ink historic $628 million defense investment agreement Sunday, September 29, 2024 7:52:50 PM

Denmark and Ukraine have sealed a ground-breaking investment deal worth 4.2 billion Danish kroner ($628 million). This significant agreement will channel extensive funds into Ukraine's defense industry, aiming to bolster its capabilities during these critical times.

The Danish Ministry of Defense reported that these investments will be strategically deployed to support the front lines by financing joint projects with Ukrainian defense enterprises. This collaboration is seen as a pivotal move in fortifying Ukraine's defense mechanisms amid ongoing challenges.

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, alongside Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Strategic Industry Minister Herman Smetanin, inked an agreement aiming to intensify collaborative projects with Ukrainian defense firms. This move underscores a continued commitment to mutual defense and industrial cooperation.

