Denmark greenlights Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory using Danish weapons Monday, August 19, 2024 9:03:46 PM

In a statement to DR, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen affirmed that Ukraine has the right to strike Russian territory using Danish-supplied weapons. Rasmussen underscored that Denmark's support for Ukraine remains unwavering even as Ukrainian forces continue their offensive in the Kursk region.

"Self-defense may very well include entering the aggressor's territory," stated Rasmussen. "If, in that context, you are attacking infrastructure or military targets of the attacking side, that is fully within the rules of war," he elaborated. According to the foreign minister, the use of Danish weapons on Russian soil is also within the rules. "You can't set a boundary that weapons can only be used on Ukrainian territory," he added.

Recently, the Danish government has prepared a new military support package for Ukraine worth approximately 783 million Danish kroner (about $116 million), aimed at meeting Kyiv's military needs both in the short and long term. The funds are earmarked for purchasing military equipment from Ukrainian and international manufacturers.

