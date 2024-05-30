Denmark greenlights use of donated F-16s for Ukrainian strikes against targets in Russia Thursday, May 30, 2024 10:14:00 AM

Denmark has become the 12th nation in the world to allow Ukraine to use its weaponry to hit targets in the territory of Russia, following a statement from Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

"This is not a new position; it is part of the transfer. When we discussed this with our Foreign Affairs Committee in the Danish Parliament, we made it clear from the outset that this is part of self-defence, allowing strikes on military assets within the aggressor’s territory," said Rasmussen.

When asked directly whether Copenhagen would allow Ukraine to use the F-16 fighters provided by Denmark to carry out strikes on Russian territory, he replied, "The short answer is yes."

At least 11 countries have allowed Ukraine to strike Russian territory with long-range weapons. Among them are France, Lithuania, Latvia, Sweden, Estonia, Poland, Finland, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada.

With the latest statement from the Foreign Minister, Denmark becomes the 12th nation globally to permit Ukraine to use its weapons for strikes on the territory of Russia.

On May 29, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry advisor Yuriy Sak stated that Ukraine had previously struck military targets within Russia using Storm Shadow missiles, having obtained permission from the United Kingdom.

On May 26, Sweden granted permission for Ukrainian forces to use the weapons it supplied for strikes on Russian territory.

