Denmark ramps up military support for Ukraine with major defense investments and aid packages Monday, February 24, 2025 4:00:50 PM

Denmark is stepping up its support for Ukraine by investing significantly in defense production and military assistance. Last year, along with other countries, Denmark committed approximately $650 million to the production of Ukrainian defense products, according to Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen. The partners funded nearly 20 Bohdana artillery systems, which were manufactured in two months instead of the two years it would have taken if purchased in Europe. Poulsen emphasized that Ukraine has immense capacity to produce even more equipment. Additionally, the Danish government announced further funding of around $280 million for Ukraine.

This funding will be directed towards supplying ammunition for Ukrainian soldiers and establishing a Ukrainian brigade in collaboration with Nordic and Baltic countries. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, on her sixth visit to Ukraine, confirmed the support and assured that there is widespread backing for Ukraine in Denmark. Notably, Ukraine has received 12 of the 19 promised F-16 fighter jets from Denmark, with the remainder to be delivered this year. It has also been reported that Denmark committed €280 million to bolster Ukraine's air defense.

