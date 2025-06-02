Denmark's Prime Minister praises Ukraine's drone strikes on Russian airbases Monday, June 2, 2025 12:30:40 PM

Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, stated on June 2 that Ukraine's attack on four Russian airbases on June 1 demonstrates Kyiv's successful self-defense, according to Reuters. She emphasized that Ukraine has the right to defend itself, which sometimes includes counterattacks, and this one appears to have been effective.

During a meeting of leaders from Nordic, Baltic, and Eastern European countries in Lithuania's capital, Frederiksen also stressed the critical importance of focusing on rearming Europe. She stated that Russia poses a threat to everyone, making it essential to bolster the eastern flank. While Denmark is committed to pursuing a ceasefire, it is also dedicated to doing everything necessary to ensure Ukraine's victory on the battlefield.

It is worth noting that Ukrainian drones attacked four Russian military airbases in Murmansk, Ivanovo, Irkutsk, and Ryazan regions ("Olenya," "Belaya," "Dyagilevo," "Ivanovo"). The Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on Russian aircraft, indicating that 34% of Russian strategic missile carriers were impacted, with an estimated cost of around seven billion dollars.

The Center for Countering Disinformation reported that at least 13 aircraft were destroyed in Russia. The Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, confirmed the targeting of 41 Russian strategic aviation planes.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.