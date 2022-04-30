Denmark sending armored personnel vehicles and heavy mortars to Ukraine Saturday, April 30, 2022 4:00:00 PM

Denmark will send to Ukraine armored personnel carriers and heavy mortars, reported the Danish news website OLFI.

According to OLFI, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive 25 Piranha 3 III C 8x8 wheeled armored vehicle.

Piranha is an armored personnel carrier developed by the Swiss company MOWAG. The Danish army is currently being re-equipped with the Piranha V APC.

Ukraine will also receive from Denmark 50 M113 fully tracked armored personnel carriers and M10 heavy mortars along with thousands of mortar shells for them.

The M113 armored personnel carrier has been used by the Danish Army since 1964, but has been upgraded several times.

According to the website of the Danish Armed Forces, the vehicles have more powerful engines, new equipment, and more powerful armor.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.