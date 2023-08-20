Denmark to provide 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine Sunday, August 20, 2023 2:00:21 PM

During a joint press conference between Ukrainian President Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, it was announced that Denmark will transfer 19 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, as reported by RBC-Ukraine.

Zelensky and Frederiksen had the opportunity to inspect one of the planes at the Skrydstrup airbase and even sat together in the cockpit. The transfer of the aircraft will take place once Ukrainian pilots have completed their training.

It was reported earlier that the Netherlands will also provide Ukraine with 42 F-16 fighters once training is finished. Zelensky and his wife visited the Netherlands on August 20th to discuss this agreement. As confirmed earlier, the United States has authorized European partners to transfer American F-16 fighters to Kyiv.

The process of training Ukrainian pilots is expected to commence at the end of August and last for a minimum of six months.

According to Western estimations for 2022, the Air Force's fighter aircraft fleet of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will consist of 43 MiG-29s and 26 Su-27s.

