Denmark to send military personnel to Ukraine for drone warfare training Wednesday, April 16, 2025 10:54:40 AM

Denmark plans to send its military personnel to Ukraine to gain first-hand experience in modern warfare, particularly focusing on drone operations, said Danish Army Commander Major General Peder Boysen in an interview with TV 2.

"Speed is a state of mind. In my 42 years of serving the Armed Forces, I've never seen things move this quickly," General Boysen stated.

Danish military units have recently acquired nearly 100 combat drones, with plans to receive an equal number shortly. These advanced weapons systems and combat techniques are a result of the Danish Army Commander's two recent visits to Ukraine. Now, the Danish Armed Forces seek to accelerate their training process by sending more groups of soldiers for courses in Ukraine.

Boysen mentioned that both instructors and operational soldiers would be attending training courses that will last one to two weeks.

"Yes, I have been there (in Ukraine) several times. But these soldiers are not going to participate actively in the war. They are going to gain specific experience, and this comes at the invitation of my colleague, the commander of the Ukrainian army," Boysen explained.

The Russian Embassy in Denmark, however, has voiced its discontent regarding the deployment of Danish soldiers to Ukraine.

"The deployment of Danish military personnel to Ukraine, particularly for studying combat experience, pulls Denmark deeper into the conflict and risks further uncontrollable escalation," Russian Ambassador Vladimir Barbin communicated in a written response to the TV channel.

Boysen assured that the Danish troops would be stationed at a safe distance from the frontline, in facilities equipped with adequate shelters.

Earlier, it was reported that the Danish Ministry of Defense discreetly added Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers to the list of military supplies destined for Ukraine. It is believed these supplies might have come from the stockpiles of former Warsaw Pact nations.

