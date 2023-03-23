Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council: any attempt to arrest Putin will be viewed by Russia as declaration of war Thursday, March 23, 2023 3:02:00 PM

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev any attempt to enforce the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Russian president Vladimir Putin will mean a declaration of war against Russia.

"Let's imagine, although it is clear that this will never happen, but, nevertheless, let's imagine that it has occurred. The current head of a nuclear power came to the territory of, say, Germany and was arrested. What is this? Declaration of war on the Russian Federation! And in this case, all our assets will fly to the Bundestag, to the office of the Chancellor and so on. Does he understand that this is a "casus belli", that this is a declaration of war? Or he didn’t do good at school?" said Medvedev.

At the same time, the ex-president of the Russian Federation called the International Criminal Court "some kind of legal nothing that has not done anything significant since its inception." According to Medvedev, during its work, the ICC "did not distinguish itself in any serious way."

On March 17, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an international arrest warrant for Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Russia has opened criminal cases against the prosecutor and judges of the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

