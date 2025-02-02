Deputy Governor of Russia’s Primorsky Krai killed in Ukraine Sunday, February 2, 2025 6:40:57 PM

Deputy Governor of Russia’s Primorsky Krai, Sergey Efremov, has been killed in action during the conflict with Ukraine, reports the news outlet Astra, citing regional Governor Oleg Kozhemyako.

“Sergey Efremov, the commander of the volunteer squad 'Tiger,’ was killed while returning from a combat mission,” Kozhemyako stated.

The Russian 'Tiger' squad was reportedly formed in the summer of 2022, based on the 155th Separate Guards Brigade of the Pacific Fleet's naval infantry. In August 2024, it was reported that Efremov and his unit were deployed to the Kursk region.

Meanwhile, the Telegram channel Mash says that the Russian official drove over a mine and was killed in an explosion. Another Russian army officer was also killed in the vehicle alongside Efremov.

Previously, former Russian national soccer team defender Alexey Bugayev was killed on the front lines after joining the conflict to avoid a prison sentence. Before being sent to the front, Bugayev had been sentenced to 9.5 years in prison for drug possession and trafficking.

