A group of Russian soldiers from the 1437th Motor Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces reportedly deserted their positions near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

This information was reported by the “I Want to Live” project under the Coordination Headquarters on the Treatment of Prisoners of War. "Reports of Russian deserters continue to flood in," noted the project, highlighting a desertion involving a group of convict-stormtroopers from the 1437th Regiment. The group is said to consist of at least eight individuals. Their commanders have warned that these troops "might pose as the injured."

"We wouldn't be surprised if they were truly wounded and simply refused to be sent back to the front line," the statement continued, alluding to previous instances where survivors were quickly redeployed. According to the project, wounded occupiers facing re-deployment have the grim choice of either death or escape, and this group chose the latter.

Meanwhile, Russian media reports an alarming increase in convictions for desertion since the beginning of 2024. Courts across Russia render an average of 34 convictions daily for fleeing service.

The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence has also stated the number of deserters from the Russian army continues to rise.

