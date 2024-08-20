Desperation in Kursk region over 1,500 requests for missing persons amid Ukrainian offensive Tuesday, August 20, 2024 4:00:02 PM

In a stark revelation, the Russian Red Cross (RKK) has reported receiving over 1,500 requests for help from residents of the Kursk region between August 11 and August 19. These requests come from those desperately searching for missing relatives. According to the RKK, contact has been established with 100 of those reported missing during this period.

Meanwhile, the search and rescue team "Liza Alert" disclosed that they had received 779 requests to find missing persons in the Kursk region since the beginning of August. Out of these requests, 111 cases have been successfully closed with the status "Found Alive."

The RKK clarified that duplicate applications might be included in their statistics due to different relatives filing reports through various organizations.

According to "Radio Svoboda," more than 2,000 residents of the Kursk region have lost contact after the offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine commenced on August 6 in the area.. Additionally, the newspaper "Vedomosti" has warned about increased cases of fraud involving people searching for the missing. Exploiters are taking advantage of information posted online about physical descriptions of the missing individuals, convincing families that they have seen their loved ones and demanding payment for further details.

In response to these developments, the operational headquarters in the Kursk region has urged local residents not to post information about their missing relatives on public forums.

Starting August 6, 2024, Ukrainian forces have launched an offensive operation in the Kursk region. Reports from the Russian Ministry of Defense and Russian Telegram channels indicate that Ukrainian troops have seized a section of the border territory and advanced several dozen kilometers inland. Fierce battles are ongoing in the Korenevsky and Sudzhansky districts. This area is notably significant as it hosts the only point where natural gas from Russia enters Ukraine's gas transport system before flowing into the EU—the Sudzha Gas Metering Station (GIS). Additionally, the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is situated in this region.

On August 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced control over more than 1,250 square kilometers and 92 settlements in the Kursk region. Previously, Zelensky had stated that the goal of the offensive near Kursk was to "create a buffer zone on the aggressor's territory."

On the same day, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) reported that over 121,000 people had been evacuated from nine border districts in the Kursk region. According to the agency, more than 650 residents left the region from August 18 to August 19 alone.

