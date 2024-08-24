Despite aiding Russia, Belarusian leader Lukashenko extends Independence Day greetings to Ukraine Saturday, August 24, 2024 10:00:48 AM

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, who played a significant role in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, has surprisingly wished Ukraine a happy Independence Day.

Both friends and foes are marking Ukraine’s 33rd Independence Day with messages. Among them is Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, who assisted Russia in its acts of aggression. In the congratulatory message published on his official website, Lukashenko called for friendship with the Ukrainian people.

"In Belarus, the warm-hearted, hardworking Ukrainian people are always treated with special respect and warmth. Over the years, our nations found strength in unity, shared joy and sorrow, provided shelter and bread, together overcome hardships, and took pride in their achievements. We are bound not only by a common destiny and kinship but also by a mutual desire to foster friendly relations with our neighbors," the congratulatory message said.

Lukashenko articulated his confidence that in today's "challenging conditions," not only is it possible but imperative to speak "the language of peace for the sake of current and future generations of Slavic nations."

"There is no alternative. Belarus will continue to do everything possible from its side to ensure regional security swiftly," Lukashenko concluded.

Previously, in an interview with the Russian media, Lukashenko suggested that all parties should "come to the negotiation table and stop this fight," emphasizing that the ongoing conflict benefits neither the Ukrainian people, nor Russians, nor Belarusians.

Notably, in February 2022, Lukashenko and his regime supported Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. It was through Belarusian territory that the Russian army invaded the Kyiv region, aiming to capture Kyiv in three days. However, those plans were thwarted. Just a few months after the invasion, Russian forces were forced to retreat from the Kyiv region and the entire north of Ukraine. Unfortunately, southern and eastern regions of the country remain under occupation.

