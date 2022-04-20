Despite Pentagon claim, Kyiv says NATO states have not sent aircraft to Ukraine, only spare parts Wednesday, April 20, 2022 9:44:45 AM

The Ukrainian Air Force said it only received spare aircraft parts and components from NATO states, not full aircraft. The remarks come after Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Ukraine had received additional aircraft and parts to bolster the Ukrainian Air Force.

"Ukraine did not receive new planes from partners!" the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “With the assistance of the United States Government, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received spare parts and components, to restore and repair the fleet of aircraft that are on the Air Force aviation armament, which will allow to put more equipment into service.”

On Tuesday, Kirby told reporters, "I would just say without getting into what other nations are providing that [Ukraine] have received additional platforms and parts to be able to increase their fleet size — their aircraft fleet size. Platforms and parts."

When asked what he meant by "platforms," Kirby responded, "Platform is an airplane in this case. They have received additional aircraft and aircraft parts to help them, you know, get more aircraft in the air."

Kyiv has repeatedly called on western allies to provide aircraft to the Ukrainian Air Force, specifically Soviet-era MiG-29s which are flown by a number of NATO member states, including Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.