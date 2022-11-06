Despite Putin's statements, Russia continues covert mobilization Sunday, November 6, 2022 11:00:25 AM

Analysts from the American Institute for the Study of War believe that, despite the statements of Vladimir Putin, hidden mobilization will continue in Russia. On the one hand, the Russian Defense Minister says that the mobilization plan has been fulfilled, and the Russian president says that 318,000 people were conscripted into the army. On the other hand, on the same day, Putin signs a decree allowing the conscription of persons who have an unexpunged or outstanding criminal record for committing certain serious crimes. According to analysts, the mobilization of convicts instead of the civilian population will reduce social tension in society.

In addition, Putin signed a decree according to which mobilized and contracted servicemen will receive one-time payments of 195 thousand rubles ($3.150). However, this step will put pressure on the Russian economy and may cause social tensions. It is possible that the Russian bureaucratic system will try to sabotage the payment of the allowances to those called up for service. The decree says that the order of payments should be determined by the government of the Russian Federation. In the meantime, the governors of some regions refuse to make these payments. Thus, the head of the Oryol region, Andrei Klychkov, explained the lack of allowance payments by the fact that the authorities supply the mobilized with everything they need, and the servicemen will still not be able to use this money while being in the war zone. Later, the head of the region changed his mind. But the families of the mobilized will receive four times less than promised - 50 thousand rubles ($810).

The Russian opposition and online publications report that the authorities and business representatives are preparing for the second round of mobilization. The modernization of recruitment offices and the preparation of lists of eligible men are currently being carried out. Some citizens have already reported receiving callup notices for 2023. Analysts note that it is not yet clear whether the Kremlin will continue the "hidden conscription" or launch a new official wave of mobilization. Only one thing is clear: Putin's decrees indicate constant problems in the Russian armed forces.

