Detained Russian spies in Slovenia plead guilty, set for deportation amid potential international prisoner swap Thursday, August 1, 2024 9:00:42 AM

Two Russian operatives arrested in Slovenia in late 2022 have pleaded guilty to spying for Russia. Based on their guilty pleas, a district court in Ljubljana sentenced the defendants, who presented themselves as Ludwig Gish and Maria Rosa Mayer Munoz, to one year and seven months in prison on Wednesday, July 31.

Yet, having already served their sentences during pre-trial detention, the court also ordered their deportation from the country.

The court's statement detailed the confiscation of “items used and intended for the commission of the crime” as well as monetary assets.

According to N1 TV channel, the Russian spies are expected to be part of a large-scale prisoner exchange anticipated in the next few hours involving Russia, the U.S., Germany, Belarus, and several other countries.

In mid-June, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that the individuals unmasked as Russian spies in Slovenia are actually Artur and Anna Dulcev, a couple from Bashkiria and Nizhny Novgorod, respectively, who claimed to be Argentine citizens. Following their arrest, Russia reportedly made contact with Slovenian authorities, admitting the couple's ties to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service and expressing interest in their repatriation.

The newspaper further cited informed sources suggesting that the Dulcevs might be used in a deal with Moscow for the exchange of American citizens detained in Russia, including WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich and ex-serviceman Paul Whelan, who is imprisoned on espionage charges.

In recent days, reports have emerged that several Russian political prisoners have been moved from their penal colonies to undisclosed locations. Some human rights advocates view this as a potential sign of impending preparations for a political prisoner exchange with Western countries.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.