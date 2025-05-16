Devastating blasts in Crimea: ammo depot in flames, major transport routes closures Friday, May 16, 2025 10:11:00 AM

Morning of May 16 began with reports of explosions near Simferopol, Sevastopol, and several other Crimean locations. Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported that an ammunition depot in Perevalnoye was set ablaze, leading authorities to shut down the Simferopol-Alushta highway, a major artery passing through the afflicted area.

Crimean Wind also posted a video showing what is purportedly the fire engulfing the ammunition store of Russia's 126th Coastal Defense Brigade at Perevalnoye. According to Krym. Realii, the base suffered two prior assaults in 2023 alone. The channel further reported, citing reports from it subscribers, that the emergency services were heading towards the scene.

The Russian Ministry of Transport initially noted partial highway closures opening back up by 8 a.m. Moscow time.

Renowned OSINT source Dnipro Osint also confirmed that the videos posted by the Crimean Wind showed the fire at the 126th Brigade’s ammunition depot. A precise geo-int analysis concluded explosions occurred at a zone identified as a small vehicle park on the military premises.

The saga continued with reports of explosions reverberating throughout Yalta, Gurzuf, Alupka, Alushta, Cape Fiolent, Balaklava, Bakhchisaray, Kozachka, and the Belbek and Kacha airfields.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense announced that 21 drones were intercepted over the peninsula, while an additional 43 were neutralized above the Black Sea waters.

