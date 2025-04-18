Devastating Russian missile strikes leave Kharkiv in ruins, claiming lives and injuring dozens Friday, April 18, 2025 10:42:08 AM

In an attack on Kharkiv early Friday, Russia launched a strike with four missiles, according to a statement from the city's mayor, Igor Terekhov, on Telegram. Terekhov reported that ballistic missiles armed with cluster warheads were used, leading to widespread devastation. At least one person has died, and another 98 have been injured, as per Terekhov's posts.

The mayor noted that over 20 apartment buildings and more than 30 private homes in Kharkiv sustained damage during the Russian missile strike.

Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Sinegubov provided further information, indicating that one of the impacts struck apartment buildings in the Osnovianskyi district, located in the southern part of the city. Currently, 13 people, including two children, have been hospitalized in the city's hospitals. Four individuals are in critical condition. "Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the injured," Sinegubov conveyed.

An earlier post from the regional head reveals that the children injured in the Russian attack are aged four and two.

The Ukrainian media outlet Liga.net points our that on April 14, Russia targeted a civilian facility in Kharkiv's Saltivka district using unmanned aerial vehicles: "A food warehouse was burning over an area of 1,600 square meters."

On April 8, Russian forces used Shahed drones to strike Kharkiv, resulting in more than 20 explosions throughout the city, with 17 occurring in the Osnovianskyi district, journalists say.

On April 18, acting mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar reported on Telegram about another Russian attack overnight strike on Sumy. Preliminary information indicates one fatality. Another individual sought medical assistance. Emergency services are on the scene, as per Kobzar's briefing.

Three Shahed drones hit a single structure, inflicting damage and destroying the roof, Kobzar noted, though he did not specify the target.

In the early hours of April 18, Kherson region also sustained a drone assault. A 62-year-old man suffered concussive injuries, explosive trauma, and a closed-head injury following a strike on a vehicle near Beryslav, according to the regional administration. Medical teams have provided the necessary care, authorities affirm.

Overnight, the Russian used deployed one Iskander-M ballistic missile, three Iskander-K cruise missiles, and 37 unmanned aerial vehicles in assaults on Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Forces reported. Ukrainian forces successfully intercepted all Iskander-K missiles and 23 Shahed-type attack drones. Ten other unmanned imitative drones were "lost in the system" and caused no damage, the Ukrainian military indicated.

