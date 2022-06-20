DPR head Pushilin says Azov commanders were taken to Russia Monday, June 20, 2022 2:35:07 PM

The head of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, confirmed that the commanders of the Azov regiment, who were captured at Azovstal plant in Mariupol, were taken to Russia.

"Our investigators have done their work in DPR, now Russian specialists are working on it. Comprehensive information should be gathered in preparation for the tribunal. Its first stage will take place before the end of the summer, this is for sure," Pushilin said on the air of the TV channel Russia 24.

The withdrawal of the Ukrainian military from the Azovtsal plant, which they held for several months, began on May 16 and lasted several days. The Russian Defense Ministry said that in total, more than 2400 Ukrainian fighters left Azovstal. They were taken prisoner and taken to the territory controlled by the DPR.

On June 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that more than 2500 Ukrainian soldiers from Azovstal are in Russian captivity.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that the captured Ukrainian soldiers from Azovstal are alive, at the same time, it is unknown in what conditions they are held.

