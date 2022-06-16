DPR Head: referendum on accession of the republic to Russia will be held by the end of the year Thursday, June 16, 2022 10:30:08 AM

The authorities of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic will hold a referendum on the accession of the unrecognized republic to Russia after the completion of the "special operation" in Ukraine, the head of DPR Denis Pushilin told RIA Novosti. He himself believes that this will happen by the end of the year.

"I really hope so," Pushilin said in response to a question whether he agreed with the assessment of the duration of the "special operation" given by State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov.

After the “special operation”, according to Pushilin, it will be possible to hold a referendum. "We are now focused on a special military operation, the liberation of the territories. We will ask this question in full later, so that we can talk about the form, about the timing and so on, only after a special military operation. This will be correct," Pushilin said.

Earlier, the Russia-installed authorities of the Kherson region asked the Kremlin to include it in Russia without any referendum before the end of the year. They justified their decision not to hold a referendum by the response of the world community to the annexation of Crimea. Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky said that if Russia creates the Kherson People’s Republic, Ukraine will withdraw from any futher negotiations.

