Drone attack causes chaos at Moscow airports: 62 flights canceled, 55 rerouted Wednesday, May 28, 2025 9:51:23 AM

In a significant disruption, airports across Moscow's aviation hub witnessed at least 62 flight cancellations amidst an extensive drone attack. On Wednesday, May 28, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency revealed that additional 52 flights at Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports were delayed for more than two hours.

Furthermore, 55 incoming flights to Moscow were redirected to alternative airports, the agency announced, referencing data compiled by 10:00 AM Moscow time. Both airline and airport specialists are working closely with passengers affected by these delays and cancellations.

A substantial number of passengers have accumulated within the airports, witnessing lengthy lines at entrances, check-in counters, and airline desks.

Last night, Russia, which continues its conflict against Ukraine, reported a large-scale drone attack. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have intercepted 296 Ukrainian drones over multiple regions, including Moscow, Bryansk, Belgorod, Vladimir, Voronezh, Ivanovo, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tver, and Tula.

Moscow's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, stated that Russian units successfully downed 33 drones aimed at reaching the capital.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.