Drone attack hits major Russian oil refinery Taneco, disrupting military fuel supply Saturday, January 11, 2025 3:16:56 PM

A major Russian oil refinery, Taneco, in Tatarstan has reportedly been hit again, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Misinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

“Taneco is one of the largest and most modern refineries in Russia, with a processing capacity of over 16 million tons of oil per year,” he stated.

Kovalenko emphasized that this refinery in Nizhnekamsk plays a crucial role in supplying fuel to the Russian military. Thus, "the incapacitation of refineries and oil depots directly impacts Russia's ability to conduct intense warfare."

He also reminded that a previous drone attack on this refinery in April 2024 damaged the primary processing unit at the site.

Russia reported a massive drone attack overnight. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that their air defense systems allegedly shot down 85 drones.

In the meantime, airports in three Russian cities - Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, and Ulyanovsk—have been closed due to the drone threat.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.