According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, Russian air defense reportedly operated successfully in the urban districts of Ramenskoye, Domodedovo, and Kolomna. However, media reports indicate house fires and injured residents.

On November 10, unmanned aerial vehicles attacked Moscow. According to the city head Sergey Sobyanin, Russian air defense allegedly destroyed 32 aerial targets.

"At the moment, 32 drones heading for Moscow have been destroyed," Sergey Sobyanin stated. He noted that Russian air defense reportedly operated in the urban districts of Ramenskoye, Domodedovo, and Kolomna.

The Russian news outlet Shot reported that debris from a drone fell on a private house in the village of Stanovo near Ramenskoye, preliminarily injuring one person who sustained burns. Additionally, a car parked near the house was damaged.

The Governor of the Moscow Region, Andrey Vorobyov, noted that two houses caught fire in the settlement of Stanovo following the fall of a drone.

“A 52-year-old woman was injured from the debris; she was hospitalized with burns to her face, neck, and arms. Her condition is of moderate severity, and she is currently in intensive care. We are providing urgent assistance,” he explained.

The so-called "Cover" plan was implemented at Sheremetyevo Airport. RIA Novosti, citing Rosaviatsia, reported the introduction of temporary restrictions on the airport's operations from 9:45 a.m. Moscow time to "ensure the safety of civilian aircraft flights."

On the night of November 9, drones from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Special Operations Forces (SSO) attacked the Aleksinskiy Chemical Plant in the Tula region (Russia). This enterprise is part of the Rostec Corporation, producing ammunition, gunpowder, and materials for the military-industrial complex.

On November 7, it was reported in the media that a Ukrainian robotic drone-aircraft equipped with remote control and explosives flew 1,126 kilometers to the docking area of the Russian Caspian Fleet in Dagestan. There, the UAV hit three ships at once.

