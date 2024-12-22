Drone attack sparks massive explosion at Russian ammunition depot near Novocherkassk Sunday, December 22, 2024 6:26:37 PM

Residents of Rostov region witnessed an enormous mushroom cloud rising hundreds of meters after the initial blast.Videos of explosions lighting up the night sky in Russia’s Rostov Region have been published by local Telegram channels .

The "Emergency Rostov" channel indicated the explosion occurred on Selsmash Avenue located in the eastern part of Rostov-on-Don, while the "This is Rostov news" channel shared multiple videos capturing the ominous sound of drones approaching followed by blasts. Calling it another "massive attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Rostov Region," the channel stated that the city of Shakhty was among the targets. According to the news outlet " Main Rostov," the strikes occurred in the Rodionovo-Nesvetaysky district, around 30 km north of Rostov, noting that six drones passed eastward between 4:00 and 4:20 a.m., while three of nine drones heading towards the Kadamovsky range at 5:15 a.m. were taken down.

Rostov Region Governor Yuri Slyusar stated that during the night, air defenses successfully deflected a combined aerial assault, involving the downing and suppression of eight UAVs near Azov, Taganrog, and Novocherkassk, as well as a missile close to Millerovo. "Preliminary reports indicate there are no casualties from debris, and we are verifying the ground impact," he said.

In an extended report, Russia's Ministry of Defense announced, "A total of 42 Ukrainian UAVs were eliminated overnight, with twenty destroyed over the Oryol Region, eight each over the Rostov and Bryansk Regions, five over the Kursk Region, and one over the Krasnodar Krai."

