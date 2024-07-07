Drone attack triggers fire and explosions at Russian ammunition depot in Voronezh region Sunday, July 7, 2024 9:29:42 AM

A drone attack in the Podgorensky District of Russia's Voronezh Region early on Sunday, 7th July, has resulted in a fire at an ammunition depot and the "detonation of explosive objects", according to regional governor Alexander Gusev, who reported the incident on Telegram. Russian air defences reportedly destroyed several drones, but "a fire broke out at one of the depots due to the fallen debris, as per Gusev's statements. The Russian news agency Interfax indicates that the detonation of explosive objects is ongoing.

A "state of emergency" has been declared in the locality, and roads have been sealed off while residents are being prepared for evacuation to temporary accommodation centres by buses, reported Gusev. "One residential building caught fire as a result of an explosion," he added. The fire has been extinguished, and no casualties have been reported.

Preliminary reports suggest the incident occurred in the village of Sergeyevka in the Podgorensky District, where an ammunition depot supplying the Russian Armed Forces for attacks on Ukraine is situated. Videos shared on social media from the scene show plumes of smoke and the sound of explosions.

A representative from Ukraine's Interior Ministry has described the regional authorities' response as "shameful".

"Local Telegram channels are outraged that the authorities are slow to inform the public about the true scale of the threat from the detonating ammunition depots," wrote Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's Interior Minister, on Telegram. He criticized the authorities' use of the term "detonation of explosive objects" as "shameful", citing a private video of the attack on the military depot near Voronezh, which claims the drones "hit their target precisely".

There is no mention of the drone attack on the Voronezh Region in the morning briefing from Russia's Ministry of Defence. The briefing only refers to a single drone shot down over the Belgorod Region .

