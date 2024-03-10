Drone attacks hit oil depot and cause fires in Russian Kursk and Belgorod regions Sunday, March 10, 2024 11:00:06 AM

Fires broke out in the Kursk and Belgorod regions of Russia following attacks by Ukrainian drones, reported Russian authorities on Sunday, March 10.

In Kursk, a drone targeted an oil depot.

"Air defence systems were activated in Kursk. A Ukrainian drone fell and caught fire at the territory of the oil depot. Firefighting teams and emergency services are working at the scene," said regional Governor Roman Starovoit.

Meanwhile, the Russian Telegram channel SHOT claims that the drone damaged a 3,000-tonne tank, which was supposedly empty at the time of the attack.

The Governor of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, also reported drone attacks.

"The outskirts of the Stroitel town of Yakovlevsky urban district were attacked by two aircraft-type UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After they fell and detonated, no one was injured, but a truck caught fire. Emergency services have already extinguished it," reported the official.

On Sundy night, Russian forces launched a mass drone attack on Ukraine using kamikaze-type Shahed drones. Ukrainian air defence units were active in 11 regions and shot down 35 out of the 39 launched UAVs.

On the night of March 9, Russia attacked Ukrainian territory with 15 drones, resulting in 12 Shaheds being destroyed.

