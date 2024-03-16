Drone attacks hit oil refineries in Samara region of Russia Saturday, March 16, 2024 9:50:00 AM

Two refineries in Russia's Samara region were targeted in a near-simultaneous drone attack, according to regional governor, Dmitry Azarov, who indicated that there were no human casualties. One of the refineries is part of the oil processing plants owned by Rosneft Corporation.

Early on the morning of 16 March, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) struck two facilities in the Samara region of the Russian Federation, reported the news outlet Baza.

The drone attack occurred around 06:00 local time. One UAV targeted the oil refinery in Syzran, leading to a fire that engulfed 500 square meters. At the same time, several other drones struck the Novokuibyshevsk refinery, sparking a blaze that was extinguished within half an hour.

Russian news outlet SHOT reported there were no injuries as a result of the attack on the Syzran refinery. Emergency services are on site and the plant personnel have been evacuated.

"A significant fire occurred on the premises of the Syzran oil processing plant in the Samara region," the statement read.

Governor Azarov stated that following the UAV attack on the Syzran plant, a processing unit caught fire.

"As a result, a fire broke out in a processing unit at the Syzran refinery. Preliminary reports indicate that there are no casualties. An attempted attack on the refinery in Novokuibyshevsk was thwarted, and there were also no casualties there," Dmitry Azarov informed.

The Syzran oil processing plant, located in the Samara region, is part of the Rosneft corporation's refinery network.

On the morning of 15 March, the Russian city of Belgorod was shelled from multiple launch rocket systems. The attack resulted in casualties and destruction. However, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the air defense system allegedly destroyed seven projectiles before hey reached the city.

On the evening of 15 March, Roman Starovoit, governor of the Kursk region, claimed that Ukrainian UAVs allegedly attacked the region, and Russian air defense forces shot down three drones.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.