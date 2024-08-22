Drone attacks rock Russia’s Volgograd region: explosions and fire at Marinovka military airfield Thursday, August 22, 2024 8:14:25 AM

In the early hours of August 22, explosions rocked the Russian city of Kalach-na-Donu in the Volgograd region, reportedly linked to a drone attack.

According to media reports, Russian air defense forces allegedly shot down at least two drones. Local residents reported numerous explosions at the "Marinovka" airfield.

Russian media reported that one of the drones was destroyed "several kilometers from the airfield," while the debris of the second UAV "fell on a nearby storage unit, causing it to catch fire". The news outlet ASTRA, citing residents of the Karachevsky district, reported that "ammunition loaded in aircraft" was exploding at the airfield.

The governor of the Volgograd region, Andrey Bocharov, stated that the drone attack near Marinovka allegedly "was repelled" that night, and "most of the drones were destroyed".

"As a result of the UAV crash, a fire broke out on the territory of the Ministry of Defense facility. Fire and rescue services promptly started extinguishing the fire. There are no casualties," said the Russian the governor.

Ukrinform, citing an unnamed source within Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), reported that on Thursday Ukrainian security forces and Special Operations Forces executed a targeted strike on storage facilities housing guided aerial bombs (FABs) and fuel at Marinovka Airfield in Russia's Volgograd region .

"Marinovka in the Volgograd region is a pivotal launch point for enemy bombing operations targeting Ukraine's front lines," the source stated.

“Throughout the night and into the morning, local residents have reported continuous explosions from the storage sites filled with aviation GABs, ammunition, and fuel. Thick columns of black smoke and deep resonating blasts are emanating from the airfield’s grounds. The SBU is executing these airfield strikes with surgical precision to counter the threats against Ukraine. Each successful strike diminishes the Russian air superiority and severely restricts their operational capabilities,” the SBU source elaborated.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.