Drone attacks shake Kazan: multiple fires and evacuations following explosive onslaught Saturday, December 21, 2024 9:25:00 AM

Seven drone strikes were reported across various districts of Kazan, the capital of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, on the morning of December 21. Witnesses captured scenes of panic as fires erupted in high-rise buildings, leading to the urgent evacuation of residents. According to reports from Russian sources, there was a series of explosions and fires affecting several residential complexes and neighborhoods.

The first alleged target was the "Lazurnye Nebеsa" (Azure Skies) residential complex, where a fire broke out around 8 a.m., attributed to a drone strike. Residents were ferried to safety on foot as the elevators ceased functioning. Emergency services cordoned off the area and responded to the incident. Soon after, reports of a second attack emerged, claiming another drone hit the upper floors of a high-rise in the "Manhattan" complex. Additionally, social media accounts mentioned explosions in a five-story building, suspected to be related to the drone onslaught.

Fires were predominantly reported in the Sovetsky and Kirovsky districts. Authorities confirmed that evacuees were being temporarily housed in secure facilities. Preliminary data suggests that seven fixed-wing drones targeted multiple locales, including Kamaleeva Avenue and streets such as Klara Tsetkin, Yukozinskaya, Khadi Taktasha, Krasnaya Pozitsiya, and Orenburgsky Tract.

By 9 a.m., information surfaced about another drone attack, this time on an industrial plant. Social media footage shows one of the drones being shot down. In reaction, Kazan's Mayor Ilsur Metshin announced the cancellation of all New Year festivities.

Residents have been advised to seek shelter in basements until the situation stabilizes. Schools underwent evacuations "where necessary for safety," and the airport was temporarily shut down with an emergency plan "Carpet" instituted over Tatarstan.

As of now, Russian media reports indicate no casualties or injuries, although the extent of the damage is still being assessed. The attack is widely attributed to the Armed Forces of Ukraine by Russian officials. This follows earlier reports of Ukrainian drone strikes on December 20, which led to the complete shutdown of Russia's largest oil refinery, the Novoshakhtinsk Refinery.

