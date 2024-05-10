Drone attacks target multiple regions in Russia, cause fire at refinery in Kaluga Friday, May 10, 2024 10:00:00 AM

Russian authorities reported a mass drone attack during the night of May 10 as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were spotted flying from Bryansk towards Moscow. Additionally, residents of the Kaluga region captured video footage of flames at an oil refinery that had previously caught fire in March due to a drone strike. Russian military officials did not comment on the refinery blaze, though it was mentioned by the local governor. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the drone attack via its Telegram channel.

The Russian Ministry of Defense assured that it had detected a massive drone attack during the night, with air defense systems downing five UAVs attacking three regions—Moscow, Bryansk, and Belgorod. The Russian defense ministry claimed three drones were destroyed in Bryansk and one each in the other two regions.

Local governors provided further details. Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomazov reported that drones had reached the Trubchevsk district, assuring there were no fires, damages, or injuries. Local social media users did not report any incidents for the night of May 10. Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov issued a missile threat warning at 0:20 am but did not mention any air defense or UAV operations.

Countering the Ministry of Defense's claims, Kaluga Governor Vladislav Shapsha stated that a UAV had fallen at a facility in the Dzerzhinsky district, causing a fire. He reported this via a Telegram post published at 6:31 a.m., an hour prior to the military report, highlighting that there were no casualties.

On the morning of May 10, a fire was reported at the "First Plant" oil refinery in the Kaluga region. Drones were suggested as the possible cause. Videos from the scene showed flames towering tens of meters high engulfing the plant's equipment, and residents reported hearing explosions around 1 a.m.

Mapping the regions affected by the UAV attack on Google Maps indicates a trajectory from Bryansk and Kaluga towards Moscow. The "First Plant" oil refinery, capable of processing 1.2 million tons of oil annually, is located approximately 300 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

The refinery in the Kaluga region had been targeted by a drone attack previously, an incident occurring on March 15. Ukraine's intelligence service was accused of orchestrating the assault by Russian military intelligence.

On the night of May 9, two fires were reported in Russia. The first blaze occurred at an oil depot in the village of Yuryevka in the Krasnodar region's Anapa district. The second was at a refinery in Bashkortostan that processes 10 million tons of oil annually and is located about 1500 kilometers from Ukraine. Western analysts have suggested that a series of UAV strikes on refineries by the defense forces are more effective than sanctions.

