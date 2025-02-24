Drone debris sparks fire at Ryazan Oil Refinery amid ongoing Ukrainian strikes Monday, February 24, 2025 12:30:00 PM

Governor of the Ryazan region, Pavel Malkov, announced that falling drone debris sparked a fire "at the premises of an enterprise" without specifying the name. However, according to reports by the news outlet Baza, the incident involved the Ryazan Oil Refinery (Ryazan Oil Refining Company, RNPK).

This facility has been targeted twice previously: overnight on January 24 and January 26. Ukrainian forces reported on the January 26 strike on the refinery. Analysts from "CyberBoroshno" shared a blurred screenshot of the RNPK complex from Yandex Maps, sarcastically questioning why this did not prevent the attack. Notably, a court earlier required Yandex to remove the image of the Ryazan refinery.

The earlier assault on RNPK took place overnight on January 24, with media outlets speculating damage to three fuel tanks as well as facilities for hydrocracking diesel fuel and aviation kerosene L-24-600. This latest attack is said to have affected the crude oil processing unit AVT-4.

