Drone strikes disrupt flights, target Russian military facility in Yelabuga

In an early Sunday morning development, airports in Kazan and Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan activated restrictions on flight departures and arrivals due to unidentified UAVs. At 6:30 AM, Tatarstan declared a "Carpet" emergency mode following reports of unknown drones seen in Chistopol and Yelabuga, according to the Russian Telegram channel Mash. As it stands, 43 flights at Kazan Airport are now delayed, with 23 flights postponed for departure and 20 for arrival.

Reports have surfaced suggesting a drone was allegedly downed in Yelabuga. Locals noted hearing a bang followed by black smoke rising skyward. Additionally, drones were reportedly downed in a nearby village, according to residents. Photographs of the smoke over the city and accounts of hostel evacuations have surfaced, although the precise details of the attack remain elusive.

Yelabuga is home to a Russian military facility constructed in 2023 within the special economic zone "Alabuga". The site is noted for producing strike drones using Iranian technology, as well as reconnaissance drones of the "Albatross" type.

Previously, on the morning of June 10, strike drones targeted facilities in the Republic of Tatarstan. Notably, UAVs struck Yelabuga, a key location for the production of "Shahed" drones. Furthermore, the Yelabuga facility was hit in late May. In April 2025, strike drones damaged the manufacture of "Shahed" type strike drones operating in the city.

