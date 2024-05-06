Drone strikes in Russia's Belgorod region leave seven dead, over 40 injured Monday, May 6, 2024 1:30:00 PM

Seven people were killed and at least 40 others injured following drone strikes in the Borisov district of the Belgorod region, according to a TASS report on Monday, May 6, referencing the Russian Ministry of Health. Earlier, regional authorities reported six deaths and 35 injuries. Russian officials have accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of carrying out the attack.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the Governor of the Belgorod region, stated that the attack targeted two GAZelle minibuses purportedly transporting employees to work. However, he did not specify the company involved. Meanwhile, Vladimir Pereverzev, head of the district administration, claimed that the minibuses were carrying workers from the Agro-Belogorye Group pig farms.

Gladkov also mentioned that a passenger car was attacked, with photos of the incident posted on his Telegram channel.

The Russian Ministry of Health also reported that among the injured were three children, with 30 individuals hospitalized.

Two days prior, Gladkov had reported an explosion in Belgorod, which injured five people. He did not specify the cause of the incident; however, according to local media, it may have been due to a Russian FAB-500 aerial bomb dropped from an aircraft en route to bomb Kharkiv and accidentally falling on Belgorod. As ASTRA Telegram channel reports, citing emergency service sources in the Belgorod region, the FAB-500 bomb exploded upon impact, injuring seven people, including a child, and damaging ten vehicles and 31 residential properties.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Belgorod region and several other Russian regions have been come under shelling. Additionally, in various locations within the Belgorod region, Russian territorial defense units have engaged in combat with pro-Ukrainian forces.

