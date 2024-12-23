Drones and missiles hit Russia's largest training ground in Rostov, causing damage and fire Monday, December 23, 2024 11:02:00 AM

In a significant development near Rostov, drones have reportedly struck Russia's largest training ground, Kadamovsky, causing notable damage.

At least four UAVs hit the military training area in the settlement of Persiyanovsky, close to Novocherkassk in the Rostov region. The missile-drone attack took place this past Sunday, December 22, impacting the largest military training ground of the Russian Armed Forces, Kadamovsky, reported by Telegram channel ASTRA.

Following the drone strikes, reports indicate a fire and detonation occurred at the ammunition depot on the ground. No casualty figures have been released.

The 150th Motor Rifle Division is stationed near the site. It's important to note that Russian opposition journalists have not specified that the strikes were carried out by Ukrainian Defense Forces. Confirmation regarding the use of Ukrainian drones is still pending. Furthermore, sources claim that the attack was "combined," involving both UAVs and missiles. Reports also suggest that a drone and missile were shot down over the Novocherkassk power plant and a military airfield in Millerovo, resulting in damage to a power line during the attack. This incident comes shortly after an explosion at an ammunition depot in Novocherkassk, Rostov region.

