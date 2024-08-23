Drones spotted over German industrial zones, authorities suspect Russia Friday, August 23, 2024 8:32:51 AM

Several high-tech drones have been observed flying over the ChemCoast Park Brunsbüttel industrial park in Schleswig-Holstein throughout August. The Flensburg prosecutor's office has launched an investigation on suspicion of espionage, according to a confidential report reviewed by Spiegel.

The industrial park hosts chemical and oil companies. As Bild highlighted, drones were also recorded flying over the decommissioned nuclear power plant in Brunsbüttel.

Authorities suspect that Russia might be behind these incidents. Due to the potential threat of a military-grade drone, police and prosecutors are on high alert, journalists report. German authorities believe the drones could have been launched by Russians from civilian vessels in the North Sea.

German media recently reported on the poisoning of drinking water in German army barracks. Law enforcement and Bundeswehr counterintelligence suspected possible sabotage, leading to a full lockdown of the base near Cologne.

Earlier, the Financial Times wrote that Russia is testing its European allies through acts of sabotage. These Russian attacks, often orchestrated by Russian military intelligence (GRU), aim to destabilize Ukraine's allies, disrupt military supplies to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and test the resolve of the West.

