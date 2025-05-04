Drones strike Russian defense electronics plant in Bryansk, sparking massive fire Sunday, May 4, 2025 9:40:17 AM

A swarm of drones reportedly attacked the settlement of Suzemka in Russia's Bryansk region, targeting a facility involved in producing electronic components for the Russian defense sector.

Local telegram channels report a large fire following the drone attack.

"A massive plume of smoke was reportedly seen in Suzemka," stated the telegram channel "Incident and Crash Bryansk."

Around 10 p.m. on May 3, local public forums reported UAV sorties into the Bryansk region, advising residents to take shelter.

The Ukrainian telegram account, Ukrainian Militant, claimed that UAVs struck the Strela plant in the settlement of Suzemka, Bryansk region. The facility produces electronics for Russia's defense complex and collaborates with the corporation Rostec. The attack reportedly damaged production workshops, storage, and administrative buildings.

Ukrainian journalist Andriy Tsaplienko also reported on the fire at the Bryansk region facility.

"A smoke column rises in Bryansk after drone attacks on an electrical equipment facility," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 13 drones had been shot down overnight over Russian territory, including 11 over the Rostov region and 3 over Bryansk.

Bryansk region Governor reported that all UAVs had been downed with no casualties or damage.

The Ukrainian side has yet to officially comment on the attack on the facility in Suzemka.

Note that on May 2, explosions were reported at the "Zvezda" military site in Russia's Stavropol region, a facility managed by the GRU and specializing in cyber intelligence.

