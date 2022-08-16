During his visit to Ukraine Erdogan wants to discuss steps for ending the war ‘through diplomatic means’ Tuesday, August 16, 2022 6:40:00 PM

During his visit to Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is going to discuss steps to end Russia's war against Ukraine "through diplomatic means", reported the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

"During the meeting, the steps that can be taken to end the Ukraine-Russia war through diplomatic means, by increasing the activities of the mechanism established for the export of Ukrainian grain to the world markets, will be discussed," the Turkish President said.

In a statement, Erdogan’s press servive said that Erdogan will visit Lviv on a one-day working visit at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the statement, the presidents will discuss all aspects of Turkish-Ukrainian relations. During the visit, they will also meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres to hold a trilateral meeting.

After the sixth month of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Turkey is cooperating with both Russia and Ukraine. Ankara is developing cooperation in the military-technical field with Kyiv,while continuing to earn money with Moscow. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba explained this position of Turkish President Recep by "ancient traditions of Ottoman diplomacy."

"If we briefly talk about Turkey, about its foreign policy now, it cooperates in the military-technical sphere with Ukraine and cooperates in the trade and economic field with Russia," Kuleba said in an interview with Gordon. "While helping us to confront Russia at the front - Turkey is doing this objectively - they are also making money in Russia."

The Washington Post reported that during the summit in Sochi, Vladimir Putin asked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to help circumvent sanctions in the energy and financial sectors. For this, the Russian president promised to allow Turkey to carry out a military operation against the Kurds in Syria.

