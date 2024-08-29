Dutch Armed Forces Commander: Ukraine cleared to use Dutch F-16s on Russian soil Thursday, August 29, 2024 9:40:45 AM

Ukraine can use the F-16 fighter jets received from the Netherlands on Russian soil, said Onno Eichelsheim, the commander of the Dutch Armed Forces. "We have imposed no restrictions on the use or flight range of F-16s, provided they adhere to the laws of war," Eichelsheim revealed during an interview with national broadcaster NOS.

Eichelsheim mentioned that this policy applies to all weaponry supplied by the Netherlands. The Ukrainian armed forces can utilize them on the battlefield at their discretion, provided they follow international humanitarian laws. "We want Ukraine to win the war and are doing everything possible to ensure that happens," explained the military commander.

The Netherlands has promised to deliver a total of 24 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Eichelsheim did not comment on how many have already been deployed.

The Dutch armed forces commander also touched upon the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region, describing the operation as "brilliant from a practical standpoint." "They captured a large area quite swiftly, creating a dilemma for Putin," Eichelsheim said.

He pointed out that Ukraine has had to adapt its tactics as the front lines have become static. The significant question now, according to Eichelsheim, is how Kyiv will strategically leverage its presence in Kursk. "It can be used as a bargaining chip in negotiations or to force Russia to withdraw troops from Donbas. We haven't seen the latter occur, so it's unclear to what extent this will have strategic significance," he stated.

Ukrainian forces entered the Kursk region on August 6. According to the Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, they currently control 100 settlements in the region.

