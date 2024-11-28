Dutch Chief of Defense cautions against premature delivery of Swedish Gripen jets to Ukraine amid pilot shortages Thursday, November 28, 2024 12:00:24 PM

Dutch Chief of Defense, General Onno Eichelsheim, has advised Western allies to be cautious in supplying Ukraine with "too many systems," citing a shortage of pilots in Ukraine's air force.

Sweden has shown willingness to send its JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine. However, several Western allies, including the Netherlands, deem this move premature. Eichelsheim suggests that Ukraine should prioritize mastering the already-delivered F-16s, according to Breaking Defense.

While Sweden remains prepared to transfer its Gripen jets, the prospect remains just that — a potential future action amidst prolonged negotiations. "In the long term, yes, but I think we should avoid giving Ukraine too many systems, because they lack pilots. You need to strike a balance to assess what capabilities are needed right now," General Eichelsheim conveyed in an interview.

Eichelsheim acknowledged that Ukrainian pilots are excelling in learning to operate the F-16s, "perhaps even more than we expected." However, to ensure seamless operations, logistics and supply of spare parts and ammunition need to be secured, which are more accessible for the F-16s compared to other models. Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson previously stated that Stockholm is ready to transfer the Gripens but was advised to hold off. "Ukraine is currently learning the F-16. Introducing additional complex technologies might complicate coordination," Jonson explained.

In response to the General’s comments, Defense Express analysts noted that such a strategy prevents a "zoo" of systems, which is crucial for effective operation and training. However, Eichelsheim's remarks have clarified who is behind the delay in transferring the JAS 39 jets. "This finally clarifies who 'paused' the transfer of Swedish fighters. Nevertheless, the entire explanation saga about why the Gripens haven't been delivered yet resembles a three-sided ping-pong game," stressed the analysts. Previously, Focus translated an article by American journalist Peter Suciu, highlighting interest from Latin American countries in the Swedish JAS-39 Gripen fighters.

