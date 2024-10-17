Dutch Defense Minister approves Ukraine's use of F-16s for strikes in Russian territory Thursday, October 17, 2024 2:25:00 PM

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced that Ukraine has the green light to employ F-16 fighter jets to strike military targets within Russian territory, reports Ukrinform.

Brekelmans emphasized that utilizing military equipment against Russian targets does not contravene international law, stating, "We have always maintained that Ukraine should adhere to international law. International law does not impose distance restrictions. It doesn’t halt at the border or 100 kilometers beyond it. Thus, we allow Ukraine to use F-16s for self-defense."

He further elaborated that the F-16s could serve various roles, such as intercepting missiles or launching strikes on Russian airfields.

