Dutch Defense Minister confirms North Korean troops deployment to Russia Friday, October 25, 2024 11:00:29 AM

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans has confirmed that North Korea is sending troops to Russia to support its ongoing military operations in Ukraine. Initial deployments are expected in the Kursk region before they potentially move to other frontlines, reports NOS.

According to Brekelmans, at least 1,500 North Korean soldiers, primarily from special units, have already arrived in Russia. He emphasized that Ukraine is now not only battling Russia but also North Korea, urging the West to respond. However, taking action against North Korea proves challenging.

All conceivable sanctions have already been imposed on North Korea. Nevertheless, the West needs to send a strong message condemning this and deeming it unacceptable. Other nations joining Russia in war cannot be tolerated.

Previously, the European Union expressed deep concerns regarding North Korean military support for Russia and urged Pyongyang to halt its backing of occupying forces. Such actions were branded as a grave violation of international law with potentially serious repercussions for European and global peace and security.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that North Korean soldiers would likely be used in combat by Russia for the first time on October 27-28. He described this move as a significant escalation by the Russians.

Sources within the Ukrainian defense sector suggest that while the presence of North Korean military forces might not drastically affect the Donbas theater, it could alter the dynamics in the Kursk region.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.