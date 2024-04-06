Dutch Defense Minister: Netherlands to supply Ukraine with 24 F-16 fighter jets by summer Saturday, April 6, 2024 3:00:02 PM

Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren has indicated that the Netherlands plans to supply Ukraine with a total of 24 F-16 fighter jets.

"They will be transferred to Ukraine as soon as everything is ready. This is contingent on the training of Ukrainian pilots and maintenance staff, as well as on the necessary infrastructure," Ollongren said in an interview with Ukrinform.

Ollongren also discussed the types of weapons needed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to win the war.

The head of the Defence Ministry emphasised that the provision of modern fighters represents a joint effort involving Ukraine, the USA, Denmark, and other nations.

"It's a difficult and complex task, but it will be done. Our coalition hopes to start with the delivery of F-16 fighters by this summer, initially Danish, followed by Dutch," the minister added.

Ollongren had previously reported that the Netherlands would purchase €350 million worth of F-16 ammunition and reconnaissance drones for Ukraine.

