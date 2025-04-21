Easter truce violations: nearly 3,000 Russian attacks on Ukraine amid ceasefire Monday, April 21, 2025 9:00:34 AM

During the so-called "Easter Truce" declared by Russia on April 19, Russian forces have broken the ceasefire 2,935 times, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, after a briefing from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi. President Zelensky noted that most of the attacks and offensive actions occurred in the Pokrovske direction. Furthermore, the Russian truce did not apply to the Kursk direction. Overall, there were 96 Russian offensive actions across the front, 1,882 attacks on Ukrainian positions, including 812 with heavy weaponry, and over 950 uses of Russian FPV drones, he added.

Additionally, according to the General Staff of Ukraine, on the night of April 21, 2025, Russian Armed Forces launched an "Onyx" anti-ship cruise missile from Crimea against Kherson, and two X-31P anti-radar missiles into Mykolaiv from airspace over the Black Sea. Russia also attacked Ukraine with 96 strike drones posing as other types.

The General Staff stated that by 9:00 AM, 42 Shahed strike drones had been downed and 47 other drones were lost locally. The consequences of Russia's attack were felt in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy regions.

Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Chairman Oleh Synegubov reported multiple rocket launcher strikes in the Kupyansk district, resulting in a garage and vehicle fire over a 50 square meter area and damage to two private homes. Additionally, 36 apartments burned due to a drone attack in Kupyansk district and an attack in Chuhuiv district damaged a truck and crane with a "Lightning" drone impact.

He further noted a Russian attempt to breach Ukrainian positions near Krasne Pershe. Additional attacks occurred around Holubivka in the Kupyansk direction.

Regional Governor Serhiy Lysak reported shooting down seven Russian drones over Dnipropetrovsk. The attack led to a fire in Podhorodnenska community, damage to a holiday home, and a fire at a food enterprise in Pavlohrad. A Russian FPV drone struck the Mezhevska community, damaging infrastructure as well. Russian forces shelled Novopavlivska community with guided aerial bombs and used artillery on the city of Marhanets in the Nikopol district.

Cherkasy Regional Administration Chairman Ihor Taburets confirmed that Cherkasy faced Russian targeting. Defense measures destroyed eight Russian drones, but infrastructure damage was reported.

Governor Vitaliy Kim reported a missile attack on Mykolaiv at around 4:57 AM on April 21. While the missile type is being determined, no injuries or damage were reported. The General Staff added that, over the previous day, 96 combat incidents had been recorded, including 1,882 attacks on Ukrainian positions and civilian areas, 33 involving multiple launch rocket systems, and 957 drone deployments.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced an "Easter Truce", supposedly beginning on April 19 at 18:00 and ending at midnight on April 21. The announcement was made during a meeting with Russian Armed Forces' Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov. Minutes later, Ukrainian defense forces were also ordered to cease fire.

Ukrainian journalist Vitaliy Portnikov suggested the move was directed less at Ukraine and more at the United States, highlighting President Putin's motives. Military reports indicated that Russia used the so-called truce for further advances in Kharkiv, deploying drones to target Ukrainian troops.

President Zelensky asserted that Ukraine proposed a 30-day strike suspension to Russia, with the possibility of extension, suggesting a Russian refusal signifies a desire for continued conflict. However, Russia's Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of violating the truce utilizing American HIMARS artillery rocket systems.

