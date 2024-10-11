Eastern NATO allies warn of imminent Russian threat to Poland and Baltic States Friday, October 11, 2024 1:00:00 PM

Eastern NATO military leaders are sounding the alarm on the realistic probability of a Russian military aggression against Poland and the Baltic States, underscoring the necessity for immediate retaliatory capability.

Officials from the eastern flank of NATO assert that Russia might target Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland with its "imperialist expansionism" following the conflict with Ukraine. This concern was expressed by Lithuanian national security advisor Kęstutis Budrys at the Defending Baltics conference, reports Bild.

Budrys emphasized that such a scenario becomes more likely if Russia successfully absorbs Belarus under the so-called Union State.

Meanwhile, Polish Army Chief of Staff Rajmund Andrzejchak stated that Ukraine is providing Poland and its NATO eastern allies "a few years" of breathing room.

“If Russia prevails in Ukraine, we could see a Russian division in Lviv, another in Brest, and one more in Grodno,” cautioned the Polish military official.

Andrzejchak further emphasized that any incursion into Lithuania by Russian forces would trigger an "immediate response."

"Not on the first day, but in the very first minute. We will target all strategic sites within a 300-kilometer radius. We will directly attack Saint Petersburg," declared the Polish general, revealing Poland's acquisition of 800 missiles with ranges up to 900 km to be deployed should Russia attack.

The general asserted that European countries "must take initiatives into their own hands" and clearly communicate to Russia that an attack on Poland or the Baltic countries would mark the start of a total confrontation. He pointed out that this is the sole strategy to deter the Kremlin from such aggression.

His Lithuanian counterpart, Commander-in-Chief Raimundas Vaikšnoras, stressed that Poland and the Baltic States must be prepared for immediate retaliation, "without waiting for decisions from some NATO capitals on whether to invoke Article 5 [of the NATO treaty]."

In related developments, on July 2, Breaking Defense reported that the Baltic states plan to construct around 600 bunkers and advanced positions along their borders with Russia.

Moreover, on October 2, The Hill noted that Estonia is contemplating a pre-emptive incursion into Russia should relations deteriorate. Media outlets suggest that the Estonian Defense Forces might execute operations akin to those conducted by Ukrainians in Russia’s Kursk region.

