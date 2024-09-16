Eight injured in Belgorod shelling amid escalating border conflict Monday, September 16, 2024 9:45:31 AM

In a recent shelling attack on Belgorod, eight individuals sustained injuries, according to reports from the local authorities. Governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, confirmed the shelling by Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) via his official Telegram channel on Monday, September 16. According to him, among the injured, one individual is in critical condition.

Local officials have reported significant damage resulting from the attack, including the ignition of a private residence and over 15 vehicles. Firefighting teams have managed to extinguish the flames. Additionally, 21 multi-story buildings and four houses have been damaged, along with the local gas pipeline.

Russian forces dropped guided bombs on the city of Kharkiv, hitting a residential building. The attack injured 42 people and resulted in the death of one woman, whose body was retrieved from the rubble. The head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, mentioned that at least six guided bombs were dropped by Russian Armed Forces on September 15, causing destruction to civilian infrastructure.

Since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Belgorod and other Russian border regions have continually faced shelling. Combat has also been reported in several settlements within the Belgorod area, involving Russian territorial defense units and pro-Ukrainian formations.

