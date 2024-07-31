Elite Russian recon group neutralized in Chernihiv region by Ukrainian Forces Wednesday, July 31, 2024 11:05:22 PM

In a noteworthy episode from the Chernihiv region, Ukrainian defense forces effectively neutralized a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group without incurring any losses among their own troops. According to an officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, known by the call sign "Alex", the Russian team was targeted and eliminated with precision. The event was detailed on his Telegram channel "Officer+". He further emphasized that not only were the intruders driven out, but the mission was accomplished with no personnel losses - no casualties listed as "200" (dead) or "300" (injured). "Four were taken out immediately, and the fifth likely perished on the way back," stated Alex, adding

Additionally, following the eradication of their team, Russians responded by firing multiple rocket launchers (MRLs) at Ukrainian defenders, but inaccuracies led to a missed target. The incident unfolded in the Semenivka district of Chernihiv province. This critical operation involved fighters from the resistance movement dismantling a group of Russian special forces officers from the 322nd Special Operations Center "Senezh".

The "Senezh" Special Operations Center is considered one of the most elite and professional units within Russia’s special operations forces. The downfall of such a prominent unit marks a significant achievement for the Ukrainian forces.

On a related note, it was recently reported by the Operational-Strategic Grouping of Troops "Khortytsia" on July 21 that female operatives have begun appearing within Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups operating in the Donetsk region, specifically around the cities of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. This observation suggests possible changes in the composition and tactics of Russian irregular forces as the conflict progresses.

