Sunday, June 8, 2025

n a developing situation near the village of Tetkino in the Kursk region, Russia may soon begin withdrawing its troops as conditions rapidly deteriorate for the Russian garrison there.

The battalion has become encircled by Ukrainian Armed Forces, with the possibility of a tactical retreat now under discussion, reports the Russian Telegram Channel Northern Channel.

According to reports, the 1st Battalion of the 56th Airborne Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces is currently trapped in Tetkino. Supply and retreat routes are under the full control of Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"At Tetkino, based on our information, the Command of the Group North is considering a withdrawal plan for the battalion. It's simple. There is neither the strength nor the capacity to fully supply them or break the encirclement," stated Northern Channel.

The channel noted that the command hesitates to make a decision on the withdrawal, as the situation might be beyond recovery. The group is at high risk of being decimated during the retreat.

"The plan is not approved yet, as the risk of losses during the withdrawal is significant. Withdrawing troops is not just a step back. Sometimes it’s more challenging than assuming a position. The main goal now is to ensure that this rescue attempt does not escalate into a larger disaster," "Northern Channel" shared.

Ukraine has yet to comment on the situation.

