Encircled and under siege: Ukrainian Forces face critical challenges on Kurakhove front amidst Russian advances Friday, December 13, 2024

Ukrainian troops are facing a dire situation in the Kurakhove sector as Russian forces launch advances from multiple directions, raising their flags in the towns. Correspondent Yulia Kiriyenko-Merinova has revealed that several units are caught in an encirclement without orders to withdraw.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian infantry has found itself encircled without directives to retreat, reported TSN correspondent Yulia Kiriyenko-Merinova on her Facebook page: "The Uspenivske pocket. Near Kurakhove. Why did it happen? Because the order wasn't given in time to retreat to more favorable positions. When the flanks crumbled. It's a strange decision to stay put when the enemy surrounds you from three sides. It's criminal, I would say," the journalist noted.

Kiriyenko-Merinova also warned that after surrounding from three sides, the Russians move in from a fourth, leaving the Ukrainian forces encircled. She claimed that several units found themselves in such a predicament with no command to retreat.

Citing military sources, the correspondent also relayed that "Kurakhove could fall by the New Year."

Platoon commander of the 24th Separate Assault Battalion "Aidar" Stanislav Bunatov posted that the situation in Kurakhove is dire, though he did not comment on the encirclement reports. "Osman" also made ironic comments on the traditional surprise at the situation.

Ukrainian Defense Forces member with the call sign “Muchnoy” shared that after Russian forces occupied Stary Terny, they began advancing towards Shevchenko and secured areas around the village. Meanwhile, following the capture of Zarya, the Russians are actively pushing towards Slavianka and Petropavlivka. "This creates a threat that the Russians could reach Andriyivka, turning the Kurakhove front into a shooting gallery, with no easy exit. Few losses? There will be more unless we pull troops out of the city," he remarked.

He noted that to the south, the Russians have trapped Ukrainian paratroopers in Annivka and managed to raise their flag in the eastern part of Uspenivka, although he assured that the village hasn't been fully captured.

Additionally, Russian forces have taken control of Veselyy Hai, where their tricolor has also been spotted.

The press service of the operational-strategic grouping of forces "Khortytsia" provided commentary about the operational encirclement of Ukrainian units near Uspenivka. "Currently, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine deployed for defense operations in this section of the front are valiantly repelling Russian assaults in the vicinity of Uspenivka, Annivka, Trudove, Romanivka, and taking necessary measures to counter the enemy's encirclement or capture. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are enhancing their actions necessary for defense in this and other sectors of the front," the command stated.

"Khortytsia" emphasized that verified information is published through official Ukrainian Armed Forces channels and cautioned that "emotional interpretation" could aid the Russians by complicating the situation, thus serving their interests. "We strongly urge the use of verified information, to restrain emotion, and to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the press service added.

The New York Times reported earlier that Russian forces are rapidly advancing towards Pokrovsk, with their troops less than five kilometers away from the city.

