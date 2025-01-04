Energy crisis in Transnistria: Russia's gas cutoff leaves thousands struggling in winter cold Saturday, January 4, 2025 9:12:00 AM

Moscow has cut off gas supplies to Moldova, leaving the occupied Transnistria region without heating, hot water, and partially without electricity.

As of January 1, Russia halted its gas delivery to Moldova, triggering a severe humanitarian crisis in the unrecognized "Transnistrian Republic."

The suspension of gas supplies has left Russian-occupied Transnistria without heating, hot water, and partly in the dark during the peak of winter. Rolling blackouts were introduced on January 3, as local power generation could not meet the rising demand. The residents surged to use electric appliances for heating, overloading the energy system.

This energy cutoff has also resulted in the shutdown of nearly all industrial facilities in the region. Prices for commodities, including basic goods, have soared dramatically.

In Transnistria, Russia has distributed its passports on a large scale. Today, over 200,000 Russian citizens reside there, seemingly disregarded by Moscow.

The gas delivery stoppage coincided with the cessation of Ukrainian transit. However, according to an official statement from Russia's Gazprom, the delivery was halted due to an alleged Moldovan debt of $709 million, including obligations from the unrecognized "PMR."

Chisinau acknowledges a debt of only $8.6 million. Despite the Ukrainian transit being interrupted, Russia can still provide gas to Moldova under the current contract via the Turkish Stream pipeline.

Moldovan officials and experts suspect Russia of deliberately engineering a humanitarian disaster in Transnistria to incite a political crisis in Moldova ahead of the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

"We view this as a security crisis aimed at bringing pro-Russian forces back to power in Moldova and using our territory as a weapon against Ukraine," stated Moldova’s Prime Minister Dorin Recean.

Moldova managed to offset its gas and electricity shortfalls by sourcing from Europe, though it was compelled to raise electricity and heating tariffs.

Only occupied Transnistria found no alternative, having declined assistance from Chisinau’s government.

Moscow has taken a high-stakes gamble that could result in losing Transnistria. The region’s energy crisis might compel a return to Moldovan control as a means to address its issues.

